Richmond Police searching for man suspected to be involved with deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in relation to the death of 27-year-old Keyron Haskins last month.

According to police, they have a warrant out for Tod’quan Jones for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officers are searching for Jones to question him about the shooting that resulted in Haskins’ death on Bethel Street last month.

Police describe Jones as 20 years old, 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. There is a possibility that he is armed.

Anyone who knows where he is is asked to call 911.