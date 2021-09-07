VIDEO: Suspects spray paint “Clean kids die” onto Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for suspects who they believe spray painted “clean kids die” onto multiple locations around the city.
One of the incidents, occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 on West Main Street near North Lombardy Street.
The suspects used a stencil to spray paint the words onto the pavement.
Police believe one suspect is a woman and the other is a man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Environmental Officer Wortham at Hawkins.wortham@richmondgov.com or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The vandalism on West Main Street was caught by surveillance cameras.