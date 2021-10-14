Richmond Police searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized residences in Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Someone has been allegedly burglarizing residences in the Museum District and Richmond Police are seeking the public’s help in capturing photos or video of the possible perpetrator.

Below is a photo of a possible person of interest:

Photo provided by Richmond Police Department

RPD is asking residents within the area of West Grace Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard to check their security cameras or Ring doorbell footage on Oct. 11 between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. for footage that may match the suspect and share it with the police.

To prevent residential theft in your community, RPD has listed the following safety precautions:

• Keep your doors locked.

• Check perimeter locks on gates, fences and windows.

• Close and lock open windows when you aren’t home.

• Keep purses, keys and wallets away from doors or windows.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sgt. Nicholas Castrinos at Nicholas.castrinos@richmondgov.com or 804-646-1144.