Richmond Police searching for suspected package thief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing packages last month.

Police say on Saturday, Feb. 8, an unknown man entered the mailroom at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Semmes Avenue and stole an Amazon package.

He was seen wearing a green sweatshirt, dark pants, and slip-on sandals with white stripes.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call police at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com.

