Richmond Police see an uptick in catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said all four precincts have taken reports recently for catalytic converter thefts.

According to police, thieves can remove car parts without the owner knowing. If you see anyone climbing underneath a car, call 911 and officers will come and investigate.

Police said criminals target cars parked in the same place for extended periods of time, as well as cars parked in industrial or low-lit areas. Authorities urge residents to always stay alert and to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.