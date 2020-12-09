Richmond police seek help identifying man suspected of using stolen credit cards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man suspected of using stolen credit cards to buy products at multiple businesses in the city in October.

According to a release from police, the victim in the case was made aware on Oct. 14 that two of his credit cards had been used at businesses in Richmond. The last purchases were made at a GameStop on Forest Hill Avenue.

The victim told police that he believes his wallet was stolen from his car in Henrico County.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.