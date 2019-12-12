Richmond Police seek help with unsolved murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police still need the public’s help in solving a shooting in the city of Richmond that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Police were called to Seldon Street in Fairfield Court just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. They found a man, identified as Davonte S. Stovall, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers.

