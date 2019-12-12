1  of  2
Breaking News
College freshman from Virginia fatally stabbed near New York City campus Homicide investigation underway after body found in Eastern Henrico
Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Richmond Police seek help with unsolved murder

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police still need the public’s help in solving a shooting in the city of Richmond that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Police were called to Seldon Street in Fairfield Court just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. They found a man, identified as Davonte S. Stovall, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: Police ID man killed in fatal shooting; probe three separate Richmond shootings overnight

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events