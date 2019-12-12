RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police still need the public’s help in solving a shooting in the city of Richmond that left a 23-year-old man dead.
Police were called to Seldon Street in Fairfield Court just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. They found a man, identified as Davonte S. Stovall, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
RELATED: Police ID man killed in fatal shooting; probe three separate Richmond shootings overnight
Anyone with information about this shooting should call Crime Stoppers.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hanover Schools hosting session for college students interested in teaching
- ‘I am 400’: Richmond exhibit displays the journey of African Americans
- Richmond Police seek help with unsolved murder
- Petersburg apartment complex working with police to keep community safe after city’s 20th homicide
- Defense bill moves forward despite PFAS concerns