Richmond police seek info related to weekend homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public to come forward with information surrounding a homicide that occurred Feb. 27 on the 900 block of St. Paul Street.

Officers received a call at 2:11 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a person shot. When on the scene, officers found an adult male unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The adult male, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743, Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app.