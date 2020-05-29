Richmond Police seek men responsible for Minefee Street aggravated assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for clues about an assault that left a 53-year-old man in critical condition

Authorities say on Friday, May 8, officers were called to the 1400 block of Minefee Street for a report of an assault. On scene, they found a man with a life-threatening head injury. Police say he was assaulted with a firearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains hospitalized as a result of his injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was attacked by three male suspects, but have limited details on their descriptions.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

