Richmond Police seek suspect in gas station shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police shared footage Wednesday of a suspect in an afternoon shooting on Hull Street that took place over the weekend.

Authorities responded to the 1800 block of Hull Street at 2:01 p.m. on Dec. 1, for reports of a shooting at a business in the area.

Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. The victim is expected to be OK, police said, after being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim is lucky to be alive,” Major Crimes Lieutenant Rick Edwards said in a statement. “This was a very deliberate and brutal shooting.”

Police shared photos of the suspect and the gray four-door sedan, which could possibly be a Chrysler, he was driving. The suspect is wanted on attempted murder, police said.

Anyone with information on this individual, vehicle or shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective S. Donald at (804) 646-6456 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: