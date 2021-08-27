Richmond police seek suspect in West Grace robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are seeking assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to the robbery of a convenience store on West Grace Street.

The man, pictured below on security footage, is believed to have entered a convenience store on West Grace Street around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

(Photo: Richmond Police)

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, the man entered the store, walked behind the counter, and threatened the clerk. He then stole items from the store and cash from a register, exiting the store and fleeing on foot.

Police reported there were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.