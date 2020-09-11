Richmond police seek suspect who keyed multiple cars in Shockoe Bottom

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who they said also left the note. Richmond detectives believe the suspect is responsible for several similar incidents in the area. (photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of keying several cars in the Shockoe Bottom area last month, who also allegedly left a note on one victim’s car that read, “This is a loading zone not a park however long you want zone.”

A woman told authorities that she parked her car in the 2300 block of East Main Street between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 23. She noticed after returning to her vehicle that it had been keyed, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who they said also left the note. Richmond detectives believe the suspect is responsible for several similar incidents in the area.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.