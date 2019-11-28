Richmond Police seek whereabouts of hit-and-run suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is wanted by Richmond Police after the department suspects he struck two pedestrians with a vehicle and then left the scene.

It happened Oct. 11 on the 100 block of South Belvidere Street just after 11:10 p.m.

Arriving officers found a man and woman who had been struck by a vehicle while walking in an alleyway. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Detectives are searching for Battle-Gill, 24, of the 700 block of South Pine Street. Police said Battle-Gill has recently cut his hair to a short hairstyle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.