Richmond police seeking credit card fraud suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is working to make an arrest following the use of a stolen credit card at an ABC store.
Security cam footage shows a woman using the card at the ABC store in the 2000 block of East Main Street on Friday, Oct. 2.
Police Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Richmond Police Department is working to make an arrest following the use of a stolen credit card at an ABC store.
- A Tennessee man accused of beating his 14-year-old brother to death last week is described by his aunt as a "narcissistic bully" whose mother was afraid of him.
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors sayA Florida man who received more than $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds is accused of using a fake business to apply for a Payroll Protection Program loan and using the money to purchase a luxury car and a pickup truck, prosecutors revealed on Friday.
- Hampton police are conducting a death investigation after a child was killed in an apparent dog attack early Monday morning.
- A fire was set Sunday in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what Massachusetts election officials said appears to have been a “deliberate attack,” now under investigation by the FBI.
- A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder following a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Marathon gas station in Petersburg.
- The Petersburg Police Department and other law enforcement agencies worked together to make multiple arrests and contraband seizures.
- New Kent Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the theft of multiple political campaign signs taken from residences in the county last week.
- A man beat his teenage brother to death at a home while their mother watched and did nothing to stop it, an arrest warrant alleges.
- Officers who fatally shot a homicide suspect this March at the Oceanfront were justified in the killing and won't face criminal charges, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney says.