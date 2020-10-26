Richmond police seeking credit card fraud suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is working to make an arrest following the use of a stolen credit card at an ABC store.

Security cam footage shows a woman using the card at the ABC store in the 2000 block of East Main Street on Friday, Oct. 2.

Police Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.

More Crime Coverage From 8News