Richmond Police seeking help identifying man in Halloween Forest Hill commercial robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly demanded money from the register at a business in the Forest Hill area.

At 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, the suspect entered the open business on the 4800 block of Forest Hill Avenue and demanded money, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene shortly after.

The suspect was described as a 5′ 7″ man wearing a teal jacket and matching pants. He had distinctive blonde highlights in his hair that were caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.