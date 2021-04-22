Richmond Police: Son charged with homicide following mother’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim and suspect in Wednesday evening’s deadly assault as a mother and son.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 3500 block of East Broad Rock Road for reports of a person down. At the scene they found 55-year-old Melissa Paige unresponsive and showing signs of assault-related injuries. Paige died at the scene.

That same night police brought a man into custody. He has now been identified as Paige’s son, 26-year-old John Chillum. He has been charged with homicide.

