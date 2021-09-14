Richmond police still seeking Subaru slasher

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still looking for a suspect they believe slashed the tires of over a dozen Subarus in Church Hill late last month.

On the night of Aug. 28, the suspect, a bearded man wearing gloves, a cap and glasses, slashed the tires of Subarus parked on the streets of Church Hill. Now, police have released a new video of the suspect that they hope will help in his identification.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call first precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.