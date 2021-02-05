Richmond restaurant vandalized early Friday morning

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC)— Surveillance video captured someone vandalizing a new business in the downtown area early Friday morning.

While it happened at 2:30 a.m., Derick Washington, Managing Partner of Sonora, said he was notified of the vandalism around 3:45 a.m. Washington said police showed him surveillance video of someone using what appears to be a hatchet to smash the glass window.

“Shattered pieces all over the floor, inside on the sidewalk everywhere,” he said.

Police dusted the restaurant for fingerprints and are trying to identify the person responsible.

Washington said he felt frustrated and pain being that Sonora was set to have it’s grand opening on Saturday.

Washington said he thinks the act wasn’t random, rather it was intentional, because no other businesses near the restaurant had their glass windows or doors vandalized.

“For somebody to stop at 2:30 in the morning when nothing is going on at that time of night you know they were looking to come to our window front for some reason,” he said.

The restaurant crew spent Friday cleaning up all the shattered glass and replaced the window.

Washington said they’re still hosting a soft opening with family and friends Friday night and the grand opening will be Saturday.