Richmond shooting claims life of transgender woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of Chae’Meshia Simms, a transgender woman in her 30’s.

According to authorities, Simms was found in a vehicle, that had collided with a garage in an alley, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to a call on the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue for the report of a vehicle colliding into a structure around 5:42 a.m. Monday.

Simms’ body was taken to the Medical Examiner who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.