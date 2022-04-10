RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating the deadly shooting of a young girl in Richmond’s southside this morning.

At 2:24 a.m. Sunday morning, Richmond Police were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue for a reported shooting.

Police arrived on the scene and entered a building to find a juvenile female inside, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact Major Crimes, Detective A. Coates, at 804-646-0729. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips app for smartphones.