RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a woman on Brown’s Island, according to police.

Richmond officers were called to Brown’s Island for a reported shooting on Thursday, June 8, at approximately 12:43 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a woman with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told police that she had been shot by a man she knew. Officers were able to find the suspect, Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, nearby and detained him. He was then arrested for an outstanding warrant for aggravated domestic assault for an incident that had taken place on May 29 in Richmond.

Anyone with information about Holmes’ arrest is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Bruington at 804-646-3930.