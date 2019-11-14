Richmond teen charged with attempted murder in Northside shooting

Micha L. Smith, an 18-year-old from Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said Thursday.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said a Richmond teen has been arrested and charged in a daytime shooting that took place on Avondale Avenue nearly two weeks ago.

The victim in the shooting, who 8News found out was a contractor painting a home in the area, was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being shot on Nov. 1. According to police, the victim’s condition has been upgraded and he is expected to be OK.

Micha L. Smith, an 18-year-old from Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said Thursday.

“This is a great example of Northside community members cooperating with us,” Major Crimes Detective Patrick Ripley said in a statement Thursday. “As a result of some quality information, RPD officers were able to locate Smith yesterday in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue and take him into custody.”

