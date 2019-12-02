RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond teen died hours after being shot near his home on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Accommodation Street for reports of a shooting in the area at 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 1. A teen suffering from a gunshot wound was found at the scene, police said.

On Monday, Richmond police identified the victim as 17-year-old J-Mari R. Saunders. The teen, from the 1900 block of Accommodation Street, died “several hours” after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of Saunders’ death.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: