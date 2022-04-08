RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-based US Marshals arrested a fugitive yesterday in the city’s southside who was wanted for attempted murder after an execution-style shooting in Maryland.

Nathan Montgomery Jr., 49, was wanted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for the attempted murder of William “Billy” Black Jr., 49, a high-ranking member of the Black Guerrilla Family gang. Montgomery was located and apprehended on the morning of April 7.

The Black Guerrilla Family is a prison gang, but also participates in criminal activity in Baltimore, among other parts of the US.

According to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) press release on March 15, Black was found on the ground next to his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Captain Dennis Hickman of the KCSO told 8News that Black had been shot through the driver’s side door of the vehicle and several shots had been fired down through the sunroof. The shooting took place in Chestertown, Maryland.

Hickman confirmed that this shooting was targeted and was carried out with the express intent of taking the victim’s life. However, the shooting was not fatal. Black was reported to be in stable condition as of mid-day on March 16.

Hickman went on to say that Montgomery was an early suspect in the case after they found forensic evidence linking him to the crime scene. They knew that he was also affiliated with the Black Guerrilla Family and had an extensive criminal history, including a home invasion in Delaware.

With an active warrant out for his arrest, sheriffs began searching for Montgomery, considering him armed and dangerous.

When Kent County sheriffs were unable to locate the suspect, they requested the help of the Maryland State Troopers, who forwarded the case to the US Marshals Service (USMS).

8News spoke with Kevin Connolly, supervisor of the local division of the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, about the Richmond investigation that led to Montgomery’s arrest.

On April 1, the Richmond office of the Fugitive Task Force was contacted by their Baltimore counterpart to adopt the investigation because they suspected Montgomery might try to contact associates and extended relatives in the Richmond area.

Connolly opened an investigation and quickly discovered the whereabouts of a female associate of Montgomery.

Connolly’s team conducted surveillance on the associate’s residence on the 2300 Block of South Kenmore Road in the early-morning hours of April 7. They coordinated this operation with a Chesterfield Police Department K9 unit and a Virginia State Police tactical team.

Due to the fugitive’s gang affiliation, criminal history and age, the Marshal’s would not attempt to approach the home without the tactical support of Virginia State Police, who were not on scene at the time of arrest.

“In effect, this could mean an actual life sentence due to his age,” Connolly said. “All those factors into consideration…the risk wasn’t worth going up those steps.”

“The allegations speak for themselves. He had a lot of motive not to come out.”

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Montgomery’s female associate arrived home. The residence had no forward-facing windows, so the Marshals were able to approach her unseen and speak with her.

The Marshals informed her they were aware that Montgomery was inside and needed him to exit the home for his own safety. They requested that she call him and ask him to come out, which she did.

The team opened the front door to the home and called up the stairs for Montgomery to come down. He complied and came to the door and turned around to be searched and arrested.

“In my experience, because Black was a high-ranking gang member, there was a definite risk of retaliation of attempted murder,” Connolly told 8News. “It’s a good thing the Marshals got him first.”

Montgomery went before a magistrate the same day and is now awaiting extradition back to Maryland.