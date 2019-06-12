Richmond woman arrested for carrying loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman was arrested by police at Richmond International Airport Tuesday.

The .38 caliber handgun was detected by a Transportation Security Administration officer at the checkpoint X-ray monitor.

The handgun was inside the woman’s carry-on bag and was loaded with five bullets.

TSA said airport police was notified, they responded at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the woman on weapon charges.

This marked the fifth firearm that TSA officers have caught at the Richmond airport so far this year. In 2018, TSA stopped 14 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, TSA said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, they added.

According to TSA, nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.

Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

