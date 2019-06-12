1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Richmond woman arrested for carrying loaded gun at Richmond International Airport

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
loaded gun_1560347775871.PNG.jpg

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —  A Richmond woman was arrested by police at Richmond International Airport Tuesday.

The .38 caliber handgun was detected by a Transportation Security Administration officer at the checkpoint X-ray monitor.

The handgun was inside the woman’s carry-on bag and was loaded with five bullets.

TSA said airport police was notified, they responded at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and arrested the woman on weapon charges.

This marked the fifth firearm that TSA officers have caught at the Richmond airport so far this year. In 2018, TSA stopped 14 guns at the airport’s checkpoints.

Passengers can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, TSA said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, they added.

According to TSA, nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017.

Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events