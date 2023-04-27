RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman has been arrested in connection to a triple shooting on Halifax Avenue early Thursday morning that left one woman dead and two others injured.

Police have arrested 23-year-old Destiny Conway, 23 in connection to the deadly triple shooting this morning. Conway has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a Firearm in the commission of a felony. There are additional charges pending.

The victim in the Thursday mooring shooting has been identified as Kwanasia Clark, 25, of Richmond.

At 2:19 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, Richmond Police officers responded to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after hearing gunfire. Police found three women on scene with gunshot wounds.

Clark was pronounced dead on scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of her death.

The two other women had non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to a local hospital while the other refused treatment.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533.