Richmond woman shares surveillance footage after 2 car break-ins within 4 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Video shows two car break-ins at the same Richmond home within days of each other.

Sharon Harris-Muhammed is worried about her safety but she wants her neighbors to be aware of the concern so she posted about the break-ins in the Nextdoor app.

During the first car break-in, which happened Sept. 28 at around 2:30 a.m., a man can be seen walking from one car to another and opening up the trunk before walking away.

The second car break-in took place four days later. The thief opens all the car doors and later tries to open the hood of the car. Harris-Muhammed owns the cars and lives on North Avenue in Barton Heights. She spoke with 8News over the phone on Friday.

“Both incidents are disturbing, but what has really disturbed us and has placed me on another level of concern is this individual had the audacity to walk on our back porch and take a cooler off our back porch,” Harris-Muhammed said.

The video shows one man running away holding a cooler who then squeezes through a crack in the fence. The thief got away with sunglasses and a cooler.

Harris-Muhammed told 8News it was not the first time someone has broken into her cars since she’s lived in the neighborhood.

“We feel violated. To have it happen twice in two days is alarming and I’m extremely upset,” Harris-Muhammed said.

She filed police reports and says she’s buying more surveillance cameras as she waits to hear back from investigators.