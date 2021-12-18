Richmond Woman shot as she drove near Shockoe Valley Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman was taken to an area hospital after she was shot while driving near Richmond’s Shockoe Valley Bridge around 11 p.m. on Dec. 17.

According to Virginia State Police, the woman was driving in the westbound lanes of I-64 when a vehicle pulled up alongside her.

A passenger in that car, which has been identified as a matte gray Jeep Compass or Cherokee with dark window tint, fired at least 12 shots, striking the woman’s vehicle before speeding away.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in this case. Tips can be called in at (804) 609-5656 or sent by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.