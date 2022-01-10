Richmond woman steals pickup truck, hits police cruiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle after an incident on Saturday, Jan. 8 that sent a police officer to the hospital.

According to information released by the Richmond Police Department, at around 9:30 a.m. a man left his pickup truck parked and running on the 1400 block of Clarkson Road. Shaliyah Branch-Dixon, 24, then hopped in the truck and drove off, according to the truck’s owner.

RPD was alerted to the stolen vehicle, but they didn’t have to search very hard to find it. At 10:42 a.m., Branch-Dixon was driving down Belvedere when she ran a red light at the intersection of Belvedere and Main – and hit an RPD patrol car that happened to be traveling West on Main Street.

The lone occupant of the patrol car, an RPD officer, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Richmond Fire Department responded to the scene and rescued Branch-Dixon from the pickup truck.

Branch-Dixon was charged with disregarding a traffic light and possession of a stolen vehicle.