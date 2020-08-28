Road rage shooting investigation underway in Henrico

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
road rage shooting

Henrico Police tell 8News a road rage shooting investigation is underway.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police tell 8News a road rage shooting investigation is underway.

While police say no one was injured, the Thursday evening incident reportedly began on the exit from Interstate-64 west to Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police say they located shell casings on the exit ramp. The incident came to a head in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

One car was struck, police say.

Officers sent out a tweet in the aftermath of the shooting, saying on Twitter: “As the incident happened there is also reports of a vehicle striking other cars while it left the immediate area.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect description or suspect vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events