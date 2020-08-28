Road rage shooting investigation underway in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police tell 8News a road rage shooting investigation is underway.

While police say no one was injured, the Thursday evening incident reportedly began on the exit from Interstate-64 west to Mechanicsville Turnpike. Police say they located shell casings on the exit ramp. The incident came to a head in the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

One car was struck, police say.

Officers sent out a tweet in the aftermath of the shooting, saying on Twitter: “As the incident happened there is also reports of a vehicle striking other cars while it left the immediate area.”

No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect description or suspect vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: