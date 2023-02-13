ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Romanian man who pleaded guilty to bank fraud in a Virginia court in September will serve an additional 18 months in prison.

Last year, Catalin Puscasu pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

After arriving in the United States in the fall of 2018, Puscasu rented an apartment in Roanoke. Not long after his arrival, he and other accomplices started using “skimming devices” to commit bank fraud at several nearby banks.

Court documents state that between December 2018 and March 2019, Puscasu and others installed skimming devices on ATMs to obtain personal identifying information from customers.

Specifically, these devices were used to steal customers’ PINS and account numbers using small hidden cameras. That information was then re-encoded onto blank cards, which were then used to withdraw money.

Puscasu eventually moved the operation to Michigan, where he was caught in March 2019.

After serving 36 months in Michigan, Puscasu was returned to Virginia and sentenced for his fraudulent activity in the Roanoke area.

In addition to prison time, Puscasu was also ordered to pay restitution to the impacted banks.