Robber strikes man with baseball bat in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was taken to the hospital tonight with non-life threatening injuries after a robber struck them with a baseball bat.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the robbery took place in the 11600 block of Busy Street at 5:48 p.m.

The victim was approached by a man wearing all black who attempted to rob them and then struck them with a bat in the parking lot of a business. The robber did not attempt to enter the building.

Police are not able to disclose if the robber succeeded in stealing anything from the victim at this time.

The suspect is not in custody but police say the incident appears to be isolated.