Clerk assaulted in Chesterfield gas station armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tells 8News a heavy police presence at a gas station off Midlothian Turnpike is the result of a robbery.

A witness told 8News the clerk working at the BP gas station near Arboretum Place in Midlothian was injured after being struck in the head with a wrench.

The victim was taken away to the hospital on a stretcher by a Forest View ambulance.

Heavy police presence remains on scene.

