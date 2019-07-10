Robbery suspect enters El Dorado Mini Market through the ceiling

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A robbery suspect entered through the roof and ceiling of a Chesterfield business early Friday morning.

Police said the man entered the El Dorado Mini Market and Restaurant #2 in the 7700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Video footage shows the man crawling through the store and stealing cash. According to police, the man left the business the same way he entered.

Detectives said they are investigating a similar burglary that happened on June 15 at the Car Stop convenience store a couple blocks away from El Dorado.

Anyone with information about this suspect or either burglary should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.