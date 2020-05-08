RPD: 2 sought for stealing from business on West Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating a commercial robbery that took place last week on West Cary Street.

According to police, security footage shows two male suspects stealing from a restaurant in the 3300 block of West Cary Street on April 26 at 12:27 p.m. Investigators said that the suspects forced their way into the restaurant through a basement door.

The suspects took a laptop, a backpack and a safe and cash from a register. Police said one suspect was wearing a knit pompom hate with “Philadelphia” on it and the other was wearing a Halloween mask with a hood and a black and grey North Face jacket.

Richmond police provided video and photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

