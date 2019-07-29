RPD: 5 suspects stole cigarettes, cash from Church Hill store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for five suspects in a burglary that happened early Friday morning.

RPD responded at 4:49 a.m. to a business in Church Hill on the 1100 block off North 25th Street. When officers arrived they said they discovered the glass to the front door had been shattered and several cigarette cartons and money had been stolen.

Authorities released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Last seen wearing a black shirt, light colored pants, and a white hat.

Suspect 2: Last seen wearing a greet t-shirt with white lettering and a white hat.

Suspect 3: Last seen wearing camouflage shorts, a white graphic T-shirt, and was seen carrying a shoe box.

Suspect 4: Last seeing wearing a white graphic short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes

Suspect 5: Last seeing a white hat and red and black shoes.

According to police, the suspects were seen leaving in dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective K. Ford at (804) 646-0675 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or atwww.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous