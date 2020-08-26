RPD arrests 15-year-old in connection to the fatal shooting on Southwood Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old in connection last week’s fatal shooting on Southwood Parkway.

Police did not release the teen’s name, but said he has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

On Aug. 17, police said they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway around 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities have identified him as Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000

