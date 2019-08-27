RPD: Arrest made in 2016 double shooting in Church Hill

The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a double shooting that occurred nearly three years ago in Church Hill.

The shooting occurred at around 1:50 a.m. on November 14, 2016, near the intersection of 31st and T streets. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

RPD announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Josiah C. Wyche, of Accommodation Street, was apprehended earlier this month and charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Police said Wyche was considered one of ‘Virginia’s Most Wanted.’

“I would like give kudos to our officers in the First Precinct Focus Mission Team for arresting Wyche,” Major Crimes Lt. Faith Flippo said. “No matter how much time passes, we are committed to searching for wanted offenders to bring closure for victims and their families.”