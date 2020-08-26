RPD arrest man tied to 2019 Jefferson Davis Highway killing

Javier Simon Velazquez has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they’ve arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Jefferson Davis Highway last November.

The man linked to this homicide has been identified by police as Javier Simon Velaquez. He has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, RPD said offers responded to a shooting at Rudd’s Trailer Park in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

When police arrived, they found Carlos D. Delgado, 65, unresponsive in the doorway of his home. Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

