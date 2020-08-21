RPD arrests two men after officers were shot at early Friday morning

(Left to right) Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, and were charged with charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Picture: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department announced they have arrested two men after police officers were shot at earlier this morning.

At about 12:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, police officers arrived in the area of of Mosby Court after they heard random gunfire. When police were in the area, they said several shots were fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage Streets.

One detective was treated at a local hospital after receiving a minor injury from broken glass.

After the shots were fired, the department said several vehicles were stopped and individuals were detained.

Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The department said anyone with information about this incident should call Major Crimes Det. B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

