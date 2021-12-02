RPD: Business video surveillance ‘very helpful’ for solving crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they made an arrest in connection to a commercial burglary based on surveillance video last week.

Hanan-Jehan Smith was brought into custody on Nov. 28 based on outstanding warrants. He has now also been charged in connection to a commercial burglary. Richmond Police said they believe he was responsible for multiple burglaries in the neighborhood around the Diamond.

Following his arrest, Richmond Police are encouraging businesses to install cameras to help with police investigations.

According to RPD, “Video surveillance has become very helpful in solving crimes, identifying persons of interest and can be used as evidence in court.”

In a release on Thursday, police listed a number of unsolved crimes in which the suspect had been spotted on video. Police said anyone with information about any of the suspects shown below can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.