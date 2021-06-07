RPD charges three people with North 30th Street homicide

(Left to right) Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond, Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County, and Maurice Morris, 38, of Louisa County. (Photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond police department said it has charged three people linked to an April homicide on North 30th Street.

Police responded to the 500 block of N. 30th Street for a report of a person down around 1:10 p.m. on April 11. On the scene, they found Albert Harvey Jr., a man in his 30s, unresponsive and suffering from an apparent wound. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people charged are:

Ezekiel Marshall, 33 , of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder.

, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, murder and use of a firearm in commission of a murder. Crystal Plovish, 29 , of Louisa County, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.

, of Louisa County, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder. Maurice Morris, 38, of Louisa County, has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.