RPD identifies victim of fatal Monday morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Monday morning’s fatal shooting off North 21st Street as Stanley L. Robinson Jr.

Police said they responded to a report of a person down at 6:49 a.m. on Sept. 21, on the 1500 block of North 21st Street.

Officers found Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound in a field where between North 20th and 21st Streets and U and V Streets. Police pronounced the him dead at the scene.

The RPD asks anyone with information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

