RPD identifies victim of Sunday afternoon’s homicide on Admiral Gravely Boulevard

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victims of Sunday afternoons deadly shooting on Admiral Gravely Boulevard.

The victim was Shaheem King, a man in his 20s.

The Richmond Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 12:30 p.m. Once officers arrived to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard they located King with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

King was one of two homicides that occurred in the neighborhood that day. Around 6 p.m. police received several reports of a shooting. At the scene they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Sunday Police said they were working to determine if the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

