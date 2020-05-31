RPD investigating a shooting that happened at last night’s riot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during last night’s riot.

Officials said at 1:04 a.m. Sunday, officers were told a man arrived at a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

They said the victim got the wound when he was riding in a vehicle and came in contact with a group of protestors at about 12:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of W. Grace Street. Detectives said gunshots came from behind the vehicle.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Cuffley at 804-646-6795 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at 7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: