RPD looking for hit and run suspect who injured one pedestrian

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding and identifying a suspect who injured a pedestrian in a Friday night hit and run.
The incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday, July 17, at Believer and Broad Street.
The pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to front passenger side fender, including a missing headlight and hood. The hubcap may also be missing from the front passenger side tire.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Parents turn to ‘pandemic pods’ and ‘micro-schools’ as new school year approaches
- Fairfax police officer who used stun gun indicted on assault charges
- ‘Frightening’: Woman drives wrong way on Hull Street on three wheels, police say
- Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested; U.S. Attorney, FBI to announce charges related to $60 million bribe
- Virginia Employment Commission getting outside PR help