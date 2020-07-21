RPD looking for hit and run suspect who injured one pedestrian

A vehicle with a similar make and model to the suspect’s vehicle. (Courtesy of RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding and identifying a suspect who injured a pedestrian in a Friday night hit and run.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Friday, July 17, at Believer and Broad Street.

The pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to front passenger side fender, including a missing headlight and hood. The hubcap may also be missing from the front passenger side tire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

