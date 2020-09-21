RPD needs public’s help identifying larceny suspect

RPD said this man is believed to have broken into a garage on the 1500 block of Porter Street and sole several eclectic tools.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect who broke into a garage in the Manchester neighborhood and stole several items.

Police said between 7 and 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 2, the suspect broke into a detached garage on the 1500 block of Porter Street and stole various eclectic tools.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

