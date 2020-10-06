RPD looking for man who stole a firearm from a car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a firearm from a car last week.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, security video from a parking lot in the 4900 block of Government Road shoed a male suspect reaching into an unsecured Ford Mustang Convertible and taking a firearm.

Here are photos of the suspect from the security camera footage:

Images of the suspect from security footage of the incident.

Detectives remind citizens to lock their car doors, never leave your keys inside the car, and don’t leave your vehicle unattended while it’s running.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-646-1290 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

