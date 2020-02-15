1  of  3
Breaking News
Police investigating fatal crash in Richmond Man driving moped killed in Hanover County crash Top donor withdraws sponsorship from Virginia Democrats’ fundraising gala due to Fairfax speech

RPD looking for suspects accused of credit, debit card theft

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two men accused of using stolen credit and debit cards to make purchases throughout the area.

The suspects were seen on security video using the stolen cards at three 7-Eleven stores in the city:

  • 2000 block of W Broad Street
  • 1100 block of W Main Street, and
  • 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway

More than $3,000 in gift cards was purchased. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events