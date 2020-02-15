RPD looking for suspects accused of credit, debit card theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two men accused of using stolen credit and debit cards to make purchases throughout the area.
The suspects were seen on security video using the stolen cards at three 7-Eleven stores in the city:
- 2000 block of W Broad Street
- 1100 block of W Main Street, and
- 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway
More than $3,000 in gift cards was purchased. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
