RPD looking for suspects in an assault and robbery on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding suspects related to an assault and robbery that took place last week at the circle at Monument Avenue and Allen Avenue.

Police adi at about 10:20 p.m. on July 15, to victims were robbed at the circle — once of which was carrying a rifle.

Both victims were assaulted after an argument. A suspect chased one victim and then demanded the victim drop their rifle after displaying a handgun. The victim complied and both victims fled the area.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or call Crime Stoppers at(804-780-1000.

